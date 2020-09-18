OPP street crime unit execute search warrant in Espanola

ESPANOLA, ON) – On September 17, 2020, at approximately 6:36 p.m. members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and members from the Manitoulin Detachment with the assistance of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Centre Street in Espanola.

Officers seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be: Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, prohibited weapons (conducted energy weapon, collapsible baton), drug paraphernalia, over $7,500 in Canadian currency, and over $3,400 in pre-paid Visas. The estimated total street value of the drugs seized is believed to be over $2,300.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and charged.

Dean MCNICHOL, 45-years-old, from Espanola, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), (two counts);

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC;

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 92(2) of the CC, (two counts); and

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice – Bail Court in Sudbury, on September 18, 2020.

Sabrina WAHSQUONAIKEZHIK, 27-years-old, from Wikwemikong Unceded Reserve First Nation was charged with:

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 92(2) of the CC, (two counts);

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA, (two counts);and

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

Dakota BENNETT, 30-years-old, from Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, was charged with:

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 92(2) of the CC, (two counts);

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA;

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA, (two counts); and

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

Both accused were released on an Undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 16, 2020 in Espanola.