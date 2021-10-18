Parents and guardians invited to learn about nurturing resilience

SUDBURY – Parents/guardians are invited to learn about resilience on Tuesday, October 19, with one of Canada’s leading authorities on the topic, virtually from the comfort of their homes.

Dr. Michael Ungar will talk about nurturing resilience through strong family, school and community connections. The virtual event, which begins at 7 pm, will follow the Annual General Meeting of Rainbow District School Board’s Parent Involvement Committee.

“Strong connections provide the building blocks for resiliency,” said Rainbow District School Board Director of Education Bruce Bourget. “Resiliency is one of the most important life skills. We invite all parents/guardians to join us for this not-to-be-missed speaker.”

The presentation will take place on Google Meet at the following link: bit.ly/rdsbpicpresentation2021.

A Registered Social Worker and the founder and director of the Resilience Research Centre at Dalhousie University, Dr. Ungar’s ground-breaking work as a family therapist and resilience researcher is recognized around the world.

Known for his engaging speaking style, Dr. Ungar uses the power of storytelling to drive home essential lessons learned from his experience working with youth and the families, adults and professionals that support them in clinical, community and workplace settings.