UPDATE: Hydro One power outage now taking place on Sunday, October 24

To support local businesses and events, Hydro One is rescheduling the upcoming power outage affecting Manitoulin Island and the surrounding area. The outage was scheduled for Saturday, October 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will now take place on Sunday, October 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We understand this is a challenging time to be without power and would like to thank our customers for their patience as crews complete this important area investment work.

Affected Hydro One customers have been notified via auto-dialer and can visit Hydro One’s outage map or call 1-888-664-9376 for more information.