Part of the family

Santa stopped by the Ojibwe Cultural Foundation (OCF) in M’Chigeeng recently and took a moment to catch up on the news. The Carl Beam sculpture that sits in front of the OCF invokes a Shaman Family and the Seven Grandfathers teachings: (Nibwaakaawin: Wisdom, which is a gift from the Creator to be used for the benefit of the people. Wisdom can also be interpreted as prudence or intelligence; Bravery: represented by the bear, bravery is the courage to face challenges and fears while protecting one’s young; Minaadendamowin: Respect, which is a heart-felt feeling that develops when we get to know someone or something at a deeper level; Zoongide’ewin: commonly referred to as bravery or courage, this teaching is about living with a strong heart; Humility: Dbaadendiziwin; Honesty: Gwekwaadziwin; Truth: Debwewin; and Love: Zaagidwin. The Three figures of those who went before on the left, three figures of those who are yet to be born are joined by the person in the middle, who represents those who are alive today. photo by Alicia McCutcheon

