Passerby’s vehicle stolen while assisting at collision scene

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person has been arrested after a single vehicle collision led to a stolen vehicle.

On Friday, June 20, 2025, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant reported that they came across a single vehicle rollover collision on Highway 17 in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township. When the passerby stopped to offer their help, their vehicle was stolen by the driver involved in the collision. As a result of the investigation, police located the stolen vehicle at a parking lot in McKerrow, and the driver was arrested. There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

Dong HUANG, 23-years-old from Scarborough, was charged with:

· Theft of motor vehicle

· Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

· Use of Credit Card

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

· Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

· Fail to report accident

· Fail to remain

The accused was held before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court on June 20, 2025, and remains in custody.