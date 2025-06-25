Top 5 This Week

Manitoulin OPP seize taser at RIDE check

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person has been arrested and is facing weapons-related charges after a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.

On Friday, June 20, 2025, at approximately 12:00 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Highway 6 in Espanola. A vehicle came through the RIDE, and police observed open alcohol within the vehicle. As a result of further investigation, police seized a taser and the driver was arrested.

The driver, Lance Pluta, 41-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

·      Unauthorized possession of a weapon

·      Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

·      Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on August 5, 2025.

