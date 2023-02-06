PATRICK JOHN KEENAN December 19, 1945 – January 20, 2023 Patrick lost his battle with cancer on January 20, 2023; he had just turned 77. Survived by Kathryn, his wife of 39 years. Manitoulin had been his home since 2003, after retiring from a career with the Ministry of Corrections. He is also survived by his brother Mike (Diane); sons Brad (Ginger) and Paul; daughter Andrea (Edward) and granddaughter Cassandra. Known for his website work and passion for computers, he will be missed by friends and extended family, including Rusty Auxier, Cliff McKinley, Carol Lang, Sharon and Doug Alkenbrack, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Tremendous thanks go to the fabulous staff who cared for him during his last days at the Mindemoya Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be made through donations to the Manitoulin Health Centre https://www.mhc.on.ca/mindemoya-emergency-department-expansion. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of The North Sudbury.