RUTH WEBSTER

In loving memory of Ruth Webster (nee Ireland), aged 85, of Oshawa, Ontario, who passed away on February 2, 2023, surrounded by her beloved family. Ruth was born in Alliston, Ontario. She was raised on a farm as the eldest of six children. She was a lifelong learner, obtaining an Honours BA in History from McMaster University before earning an MA in Education from Syracuse University, where she also taught. After 18 years of living in Uganda and raising her children, Ruth returned to Canada in 1985. She spent 20 cherished years on Manitoulin Island with her husband, Bill, who passed away in 2007. Ruth continued to spend summers on the island even after moving to the Toronto region to be closer to family. It was her favourite place to be! Ruth lived her life in the service of others. She was a talented musician and dedicated educator who touched countless lives with her compassion and grace. As an active member of several churches in Uganda and Canada, she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, played the church organ, served on numerous service committees, and was a dedicated patron of several charitable foundations around the world. Above all, Ruth was known for her unwavering faith and devotion to living her life in the image of Christ. Ruth leaves behind her children, Masaaba (Keda), Elizabeth, Patrick, James and Michael; (Alice predeceased her in 2001); her siblings, John (Isabel), Douglas (Dorothy), Carol (Penny) and Linda (Jim); (Arthur (Donna) predeceased her in 2022); her grandchildren, Sonya, Anika, Shelby and Kedan; and many other family members who loved her deeply. A Celebration of Ruth’s beautiful Life will be held at Pickering Village United Church in Pickering, Ontario, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1 pm. The family invites friends and loved ones to join them in remembering Ruth and celebrating her impact on their lives. Please feel free to share your thoughts, memories, and photos at www.dignitymemorial.com.