PATRICK JOSEPH MICHAEL COSTIGAN

April 26, 1938 – November 1, 2021

Surrounded by the love of his family, Patrick Joseph Michael Costigan passed away peacefully at his “camp” on Lake Manitou, Manitoulin Island, on November 1, 2021, at the age of 83. It was wonderful that Mike was able to spend his final days in his favourite place. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Pat (Williamson) Costigan for 60 years. Loving father of Michael (Patti Howarth), Kathryn (Scott Miller), Lori, and Susan (Jon Miller). Proud grandfather of Julianne (Andrew Mitchell), Graem, Mackenzie, Emma, Owen, Isla, Nicolas, Saanen and Cole. Great-grandfather of George Mitchell. “Uncle Mike” to many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of John (Pat), Estelle (Don Payne), Peter (Jane), Paul (Sharon) and Joanne (John Renaud). Dear brother-in-law of Dewar and Effie Williamson (both deceased), Marge and Dave McLachlan (deceased November 3, 2021), and Marca and Robert Williamson. Predeceased by his parents, Jeannette (Dufault) and Francis Joseph Costigan, his in-laws, Jean (Dewar) and Russ Williamson, and his nephew Jamie Costigan. Mike was born April 26, 1938 in Sudbury. After Mike left school in Grade 10, his career followed many different paths: The Royal Canadian Airforce, welding school in Toronto, Men’s Department at Eaton’s in Sudbury, Inco office in Copper Cliff, and Denison Mine in Elliot Lake, before becoming a sales representative for Phillips Electronics, Ellis & Howard Ltd. and then Panasonic Canada. One of the last dealers Mike opened was Jake’s Home Centre in Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island. In his younger days, Mike always enjoyed sports, particularly golf and hockey. He loved playing pickup hockey in Sudbury where he would walk, carrying all his equipment from their Baker Street home to the Donovan outdoor rink. He walked because his family did not have a car. Actually, Mike had a car before his father did! It was a used 1928 Model A Ford! Mike’s greatest love was his family. He was a true family man – a wonderful husband, proud father, Papa, and great-grandfather. No matter what his kids or grandkids were doing, he always made time to be there. Many hours were spent at sporting events, music events, at the bottom of ski hills, school gyms, rinks, squash courts and gym meets, sometimes as a coach, sometimes as a mentor, and always as a supporter. He often could be heard saying, “Put a little mustard on it!”, “Check, check, check!”, or “PMA! (Positive Mental Attitude)”. Mike’s connection with the Manitoulin and specifically Lake Manitou, began about 65 years ago when he started to date Pat Williamson. Her parents, Jean and Russ Williamson owned a camp (cottage) at Eagle’s Nest on Lake Manitou. Pat and Mike were married in Sudbury in 1961. In 1969 they purchased a lot in the Frank Hutchinson Subdivision off Silver Bay Road. With their four children, Mike and Pat started building their camp and it is an ongoing labour of love to accommodate their ever-growing family. Mike became a member of the Lake Manitou & Area Association (LMAA) in 1995, and became progressively more involved as time went on. He became a LMAA Director in 1998, Vice-President in 2001, and then President in 2003, a position he held for 16 years, before retiring in 2019. He was a dedicated steward of Lake Manitou, always encouraging the members to “Keep Our Lake Great!”. He was also a strong supporter of the Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association. After Mike’s retirement from Panasonic in 1997, Mike and Pat would spend five months of the year on Lake Manitou before returning to their home in Kitchener, Ontario for the winter. They had the best of both worlds – wonderful neighbours both on Frank’s Road on the Manitoulin and on Muskoka Court in Kitchener. The family would like to thank Ruth Guy and Home and Community Care – Palliative Services for their great support over the last few months. According to Mike’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be held at a later date. Interment will be held in the spring at the Mindemoya Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made either to a charity of your choice, the Lake Manitou Area Association or the Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association. Our memories of Mike will live forever in our hearts.