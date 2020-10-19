Peaceful resolution on Bruce St in Sudbury after man barricades himself on balcony

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, we received a call to attend an apartment building on Bruce Street regarding a man allegedly armed with an axe who was attempting to enter a unit within the building.

Upon arriving on scene Officers found the man on the balcony of a unit located on the 15th floor of the building. The man was in emotional distress and there were concerns that the man was a danger to himself, however at no point did Officers see an axe in his possession.

Officers quickly secured the area and two Officers began speaking with the man from an adjacent balcony.

Members of the Emergency Response Unit (Tactical Unit) trained in Crisis Negotiations arrived on scene and took over communications with the man. While speaking with the man, he told Officers that he had locked himself out of his unit and that he was cold. The man agreed that Officers could enter his apartment, unlock the balcony door and leave allowing him to go inside.

When the man went inside his unit, Emergency Response Officers rappelled down onto his balcony to ensure that he could not go back outside, greatly reducing the risk of self-harm.

Negotiators continued communications with the man until just after 9:00 p.m. when he peacefully surrendered to Officers. The 30 year old man was transported to hospital to receive the treatment and services that he requires.

We would like to commend everyone involved in this call for de-escalating a volatile situation and coming to a peaceful resolution. Great work by everyone involved.