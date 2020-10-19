NOSM appoints new Director of Indigenous Affairs

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Yolanda Wanakamik as the Director of Indigenous Affairs effective October 5, 2020.



A member of Whitesand First Nation, located in the traditional territory of the Robinson Superior Treaty, Yolanda is passionate about health, education and community. She brings a vast array of knowledge and skills that will support growth and a positive organizational culture to NOSM and holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master of Education in Educational Studies. A committed lifelong learner, Yolanda has dedicated herself to the advancement of learners at all levels of the education. Notably she held several positions at Lakehead University in the Office of Indigenous Initiatives from recruitment, retention to senior leadership.



Yolanda has a diverse background in areas of governance, policy, politics and served as her First Nation Band Councillor. The many years spent in Northern Ontario have laid the foundation for a profound interest in the north and the challenges and rewards faced by communities. In her most recent position at Dilico Anishinabek Family Care as the Integrated Policy Officer, Yolanda brings a wealth of knowledge of research and analysis of local, provincial and national policies, programs and initiatives affecting the health and wellbeing of Indigenous children, families and Elders.



Yolanda is a visionary leader committed to principles of supporting capacity and community development as keys to improving education outcomes and recognizes and supports the strengths and aspirations of community stakeholders.



Dr. Sarita Verma, Dean, President and CEO of NOSM stated:. “Yolanda is an incredible asset to our team which is committed to social accountability and Indigenous health. In her role, she will help NOSM continue to meet the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and other major directions in our new Strategic Plan.”



The Northern Ontario School of Medicine would also like to thank Dr. Joseph LeBlanc, who held the position of Director of Indigenous Affairs since October 15, 2018. Dr. LeBlanc was appointed the School’s inaugural Associate Dean, Equity and Inclusion and will work with Yolanda to ensure a smooth transition.