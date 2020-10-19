NOSM appoints new Director of Indigenous Affairs

|Please note: English and French versions of this release follow the Anishinaabemowin.
Veuillez noter: Le texte en français suit les versions en anishinaabemowin et anglais.
Wiindamaagewin Bagidinigaade
Iw Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) minwendaagwad wii-dibaadodaming onaabamind Yolanda Wanakamik ji-aawid Director of Indigenous Affairs inakamigak Binaakwii-Giizis 5, 2020.
Onjibaa imaa Whitesand First Nation, imaa Anishinaabe-akiing wenji-ateg iw Robinson-Superior Adaandiwin, Yolanda omaamiikwendaanan mino-ayaawin, gikinoo’amaagewin miinawaa izhi-wiijiindiwin oodenaang. Obiidoonan anooji gegoo gikendamowin miinawaa nitaawichigewinan ji-doodaming maajiishkaawin miinawaa mino-bimaadiziwin imaa NOSM miinawaa odayaanan Honours Bachelor of Arts imaa Political Science miinawaa Master of Education imaa Educational Studies. Ozaagitoon apane nandagikenjiged, Yolanda aapji onaadamawaan gakina nendagikendaminid gakina ningoji gikinoo’amaagewigamigong. Daa-gikendaagwad gaa-izhichiged gaa-inanokiid imaa Lakehead University imaa Office of Indigenous Initiaties gaa-inanokiid gii-nandonged, mikwendamowin biinish niigaaniiwin.
Yolanda odayaan gaa-izhichiged gaa-inaakonigeng, inaakonigewin, inaakonigewinan miinawaa gii-aawi gayaagiigidod imaa odishkoniganing. Niibina daso-biboon gaa-daad imaa Giiwedinong Ontario mii wenji-maamiikwendang enakamigadinig giiwedinong miinawaa zanagendamowinan miinawaa minwendamowinan oodenaang. Bijiinag gaa-inanokiid imaa Dilico Anishinabek Family Care gaa-inanokiid Integrated Policy Officer, Yolanda obiidoonan niibina gikenjigewin nandagikendaming miinawaa ganawaabanjigewin besho, provincial miinawaa national inaakonigewinan, izhichigewinan miinawaa waa-izhichigeng ji-doodaming ji-izhi-ayaanid miinawaa ji-mino-izhiwebizinid Anishinaabensan abinoojiinyan, inawendiwinan miinawaa Gichi-aya’aan.
Yolanda bewaachiged naagaaniid aawi aapiji omanaadendaanan debwewinan ji-dazhiikang minik gegoo miinawaa ji-mino-ateg izhi-danakiindiwin nindawaaj ji-mino-doodaming gikinoo’amaagewin wii-izhiwebizing miinawaa onisidotaanan miinawaa odazhiikaanan mashkawendamowinan miinawaa naagadawendamowinan imaa oodenaang ogimaawiwinan.
Dr. Sarita Verna, Dean, President miinawaa CEO imaa NOSM gii-ikido:, “Yolanda gichi-apiitendaagozi omaa endazhi-wiijiindiyaang geget dazhiikamaang wiijiindiwin debwewin miinawaa Anishinaabe mino-ayaawin. Mii sa ayaawid, ge-wiidookang NOSM geyaabi ji-debashkineg gaa-onji-dazhindaming gaa-ikidong imaa Truth miinawaa Reconciliation Commission miinawaa inagakeyi’iin biinjayi’ii Nindinaakonigewininaaning.” – Dr. Sarita Verna, Dean, President miinawaa CEO imaa NOSM.
Iw Northern Ontario School of Medicine omiigwechiwenimigon aw Dr. Joseph LeBlanc, gaa-inanokiid Director of Indigenous Affairs aazhi Binaakwii-Giizis 15, 2018. Dr. LeBlanc gii-onaabamaa ji-aawid Associate Dean gikinoo’amaagewigamigong, Manaadendamowin miinawaa Wiijiindiwin miinawaa oga-wiidookawaan Yolanda’an ji-mino-izhiwebizinid maajii-anokiinid.
|NOSM appoints new Director of Indigenous Affairs
The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Yolanda Wanakamik as the Director of Indigenous Affairs effective October 5, 2020.
A member of Whitesand First Nation, located in the traditional territory of the Robinson Superior Treaty, Yolanda is passionate about health, education and community. She brings a vast array of knowledge and skills that will support growth and a positive organizational culture to NOSM and holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master of Education in Educational Studies. A committed lifelong learner, Yolanda has dedicated herself to the advancement of learners at all levels of the education. Notably she held several positions at Lakehead University in the Office of Indigenous Initiatives from recruitment, retention to senior leadership.
Yolanda has a diverse background in areas of governance, policy, politics and served as her First Nation Band Councillor. The many years spent in Northern Ontario have laid the foundation for a profound interest in the north and the challenges and rewards faced by communities. In her most recent position at Dilico Anishinabek Family Care as the Integrated Policy Officer, Yolanda brings a wealth of knowledge of research and analysis of local, provincial and national policies, programs and initiatives affecting the health and wellbeing of Indigenous children, families and Elders.
Yolanda is a visionary leader committed to principles of supporting capacity and community development as keys to improving education outcomes and recognizes and supports the strengths and aspirations of community stakeholders.
Dr. Sarita Verma, Dean, President and CEO of NOSM stated:. “Yolanda is an incredible asset to our team which is committed to social accountability and Indigenous health. In her role, she will help NOSM continue to meet the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and other major directions in our new Strategic Plan.”
The Northern Ontario School of Medicine would also like to thank Dr. Joseph LeBlanc, who held the position of Director of Indigenous Affairs since October 15, 2018. Dr. LeBlanc was appointed the School’s inaugural Associate Dean, Equity and Inclusion and will work with Yolanda to ensure a smooth transition.
|L’EMNO nomme la nouvelle directrice des Affaires autochtones
L’École de médecine du Nord de l’Ontario (EMNO) a le plaisir d’annoncer la nomination de Yolanda Wanakamik comme directrice des Affaires autochtones à compter du 5 octobre 2020.
Membre de la Première Nation de Whitesand, situé dans le territoire traditionnel régi par le Traité Robinson Supérieur, Mme Wanakamik se passionne pour la santé, l’éducation et la communauté. En plus de posséder un baccalauréat spécialisé en science politique et une maîtrise en éducation avec spécialisation en sciences de l’éducation, elle apporte un vaste éventail de connaissances et de compétences qui appuieront la croissance et une culture organisationnelle positive à l’EMNO. Fervente étudiante à vie, elle se consacre aux progrès de la population étudiante à tous les niveaux de l’éducation. Elle a en outre occupé plusieurs postes au bureau des initiatives autochtones de la Lakehead University où elle s’est occupée du recrutement et de la fidélisation et a aussi été cadre supérieure.
Mme Wanakamik possède une expérience diversifiée dans les domaines de la gouvernance, de la politique et des politiques, et a été conseillère de bande de sa Première Nation. Les nombreuses années passées dans le Nord de l’Ontario ont jeté les bases d’un profond intérêt pour le Nord ainsi que pour les défis et récompenses des communautés. Dans ses fonctions les plus récentes au Dilico Anishinabek Family Care en tant qu’agente des politiques intégrées, elle a acquis de vastes connaissances sur la recherche et l’analyse des politiques, initiatives et programmes locaux, provinciaux et nationaux touchant la santé et le bien-être des enfants, familles et aînés autochtones.
Mme Wanakamik est un chef de file visionnaire qui souscrit aux principes du soutien au renforcement de la capacité et des communautés qui est essentiel pour améliorer les résultats de l’éducation, et reconnaît et appuie les points forts et les aspirations des parties communautaires concernées.
La Dre Sarita Verma, doyenne et PDG de l’EMNO, a dit : « Yolanda est un atout incroyable pour notre équipe engagée envers la responsabilité sociale et la santé des Autochtones. Dans son rôle, elle aidera l’EMNO à continuer de répondre aux recommandations de la Commission de vérité et réconciliation et à d’autres nouvelles orientations majeures de notre nouveau plan stratégique ».
L’École de médecine du Nord de l’Ontario désire également remercier M. Joseph Leblanc, Ph.D., qui était directeur des Affaires autochtones depuis le 15 octobre 2018. Il est maintenant le premier titulaire du poste de doyen associé, Équité et inclusion, et travaillera avec Mme Wanakamik pour assurer une transition harmonieuse.