PETER ERNEST MANDAMIN

Peter Ernest Mandamin passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in his 68th year. Son of Theresa Cooper (Mandamin) and Ambrose Kitchekeg (both predeceased). Loving partner to Linda Recollect of Wiikwemkoong for 28 years. He will be sadly missed by his three loving children and six step-children Dale, Eric, Stephanie (Wes), Charlene (Ron), Jeanine, Kyle (predeceased), Nate, Dylan and Ryan. Also missed by his 20 grandchildren plus two great-grandchildren Nickolas and Ivy-Lynn. Special brother to Henry, Randy and Buddy Mandamin, Daniel Rivers, Ivan (Mabel) and Melvina (Melvin). Peter was well known for so many years as a carpenter, a job and skill he loved so very much. Cremation has taken place. There will be a visitation on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 114 Henry St. Wiikwemkoong from 1 pm until early evening, followed by a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 1 pm. Burial of cremated remains at Thomas Bay at a later date