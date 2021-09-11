PHSD advises of a potential low-risk public exposure to COVID-19

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended East Side Mario’s Restaurant, 900 Lasalle Blvd, in Greater Sudbury, on Monday, September 6, 2021, anytime between 4 to 8 p.m.

Actions to take:

Any individual who was present on the date and time listed in the potential exposure above is advised to follow public health guidance:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).