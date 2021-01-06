PHSD reports three more COVID-19 cases in Manitoulin District

MANITOULIN—Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 this afternoon, January 6, in Manitoulin District, which covers the area of Manitoulin Island to Whitefish River First Nation, as well as seven new cases in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The Expositor has learned that yesterday’s two new cases are part of a family unit on the Island. An infant in this family has also tested positive and is currently undergoing treatment at SickKids in Toronto. This newspaper has further learned that Wednesday’s three new Island cases are part of the same family unit.

Wednesday’s three new cases bring the COVID-19 case count for Manitoulin District to 18 since the pandemic’s start in March 2020 with 13 recovered.

Greater Sudbury also reported seven new cases of COVID-19 January 6, bringing the total active cases in the PHSD catchment area to 32. Greater Sudbury’s total number of cases sits at 270 while the Sudbury District, which did not see an increase on Tuesday or Wednesday, sits at 16 cases since the pandemic began.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and follow the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.