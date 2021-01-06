WTPS seizes handgun, prohibited weapons and cocaine

WIIKWEMKOONG – On January 5, in the early morning hours, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) responded to a call for service in the community of Wiikwemkoong where individuals were reported to be in possession of a firearm.

As a result of the investigation and collected information, police have seized in excess of 100 grams of a white powdered substance believed to be cocaine. In addition, police have also seized a sum of Canadian currency as proceeds of crime, a restricted handgun and prohibited weapon.

All three accused persons, Dylano Williams (21), Kenyon Ohamu (24) and Lascel Tyndale (22), all of Toronto, have been charged with: possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime including numerous restricted and prohibited weapons offences.

The accused persons appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice via divisional bail court on Wednesday, January 6 at 10 am and were remanded in custody for further bail deliberations later this week.

If you have any further information in relation to this investigation, please contact the WTPS or Sudbury Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 222-8477 (TIPS).