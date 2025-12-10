Pointe Grondine Park gets $1 million funding boost

WIIKWEMKOONG—Enaadmaagehjik (People Helping People) is receiving $1 million from FedNor to support the construction of a signature Indigenous eco-park tourism experience. This project will complete the major capital construction of an off-ridge and accessible tourism destination for visitors to Point Grondine Park.

“Enaadmaagehjik is proud of the work we are doing to support sustainable economic development for the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory,” said Luke Wassegijig, tourism manager, Wikwemikong Tourism-Enaadmaagehjik. “Point Grondine Park is poised to become a signature Indigenous tourism experience that will enhance the destination mix in the Killarney region. With the support of FedNor, and the government of Canada, we will achieve our goal of developing an unparalleled outdoor destination, one grounded in culture, guided by Anishinaabe stewardships, principles and driven by success.”

The funds will help build upon previous phases of the project, including the construction of a tourist cabin with solar and furnishings, renovations to the maintenance building, and aggregate purchasing to facilitate road extension to the cabin sites. With these diverse accommodations, cultural programming, backcountry accessibility, and soft adventure activities, phase three will help finalize the Point Grondine Eco Resort in becoming a destination of choice for visitors throughout the local area, Northern Ontario, and beyond.

Indigenous Tourism Ontario will receive $512,000 in funding, to support the development of and implementation of a new Indigenous storytelling drone display. This new tourism product will enhance visitor experiences and support tourism partners and opportunities across northern Ontario. Specifically, this project will enable the acquisition, programming, and operation of 250 drones that will perform coordinated immersive Indigenous storytelling displays at events including powwows, cultural festivals and other community gatherings.

Beam Paints is receiving a repayable investment of $500,000 to support the expansion of the Indigenous-owned-and-operated business. Specifically, this investment will enable the construction of a new facility and the installation of machinery that will allow Beam Paints to both expand in the paper making market while also increasing existing manufacturing capacity.

Beam Paints is already in possession of the new machinery. This project will help the business centralize production and reduce reliance on imported projects. Funding for this project is being provided through the Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation initiative.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, minister of jobs and families and minister responsible for FedNor announced December 5, the creation of the Northern Ontario Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative (NOICE), which aims to help establish, optimize, and expand Indigenous-led clean energy projects in the region. Minister Hajdu also announced a total FedNor investment of $4,774,515 in 10 Indigenous economic development projects within the region.

“Supporting Indigenous-led initiatives isn’t just about economic reconciliation, its about recognizing that Northern Ontario thrives when Indigenous knowledge, leadership and innovation help shape our shared future,” said the Minister Hajdu. “These projects create good jobs, build sustainable economies and strengthen partnerships across Northern Ontario.”

“Indigenous communities are driving clean energy innovation across Northern Ontario,” said Mandy Gull-Masty, minister of Indigenous services. “With support for the Strategic Partnerships Initiative, they are building the skills and capacity needed to advance shovel-ready projects that create jobs, strengthen energy independence, and lower emissions.”

The NOICE, which is funded through the government of Canada Strategic Partnership Initiative and delivered by FedNor, is helping Indigenous communities move forward with clean energy projects by supporting local ideas, improving planning, and building the skills needed to get projects off the ground. Through focused investments and hands-on support, the initiative is opening the door to new clean energy opportunities and stronger community infrastructure. Together, these projects are helping shape a cleaner, more resilient future for Northern Ontario.