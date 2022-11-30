Police seeking witnesses in Wiikwemkoong collision

WIIKWEMKOONG—On November 20 at approximately 12:30 pm, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service responded to a motor vehicle collision on Kaboni Road in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.

The collision resulted in serious injuries with an infant airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

The investigation is currently ongoing with the assistance of the Manitoulin Detachment Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team.

Witnesses and anyone with information who may be able to assist with the investigation are encouraged to contact Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or leave a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip.