Press Release: GSPS Officers Seize over $540,000 in Drugs and Arrest Three Men From Southern Ontario

(Greater Sudbury, ON)– On January 10, 2023, Detectives from our Integrated Crime Section (I.C.S.) working in collaboration with the Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (O.C.E.B.) began an investigation into a group of individuals from Southern Ontario who were believed to be in Greater Sudbury trafficking illicit drugs.

Around 7:30 p.m. on January 11, 2023, members of our Emergency Response Unit (E.R.U.) conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and the three men in the car were taken into custody without incident. Upon searching the men, officers located 44 grams of Cocaine and 132 grams of Fentanyl and while clearing the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Detectives from the I.C.S. executed a Search Warrant at a residence on Armstrong Street in Greater Sudbury. Upon executing the Search Warrant, Detectives located and seized 1.2 kilograms of Cocaine, over 903 grams of Fentanyl, a second loaded handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and approximately $10,000 in cash. The estimated value of the drugs seized is over $540,000.

20 year old, Tyrique Harmer, 23 year old, Nigel Lopez-Lowe and 26 year old, Jevon Moore, all from Southern Ontario, have been charged with the following offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (C.D.S.A.) and Criminal Code of Canada;

Careless Storage of a Firearm x3

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm x2

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x3

Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm x2

Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm x2 Possession of a Prohibited Device x2

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose x3

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order x3

Firearm Tampering with a Serial Number

Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle

Possession Property Obtained by Crime

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule I Substance x3

In addition, Nigel Lopez-Lowe was also charged on Breach of Release Order and is currently wanted on three outstanding Warrants in Southern Ontario in relation to Attempt Murder, numerous Firearms offences and Drug Trafficking offences after being released on Bail in 2020.

All three men were held in custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court today, January 12, 2023 to answer to the charges.

The Integrated Crime Section remains committed to working collaboratively with the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and will continue to focus its efforts on major crime operations that pose a direct and elevated threat to the safety, security and wellness of our community. The Integrated Crime Section aims to identify and disrupt organized crime in Greater Sudbury through innovative technology, collaborative partnerships and traditional Police work resulting in the arrests of those involved, holding them accountable for their criminal activities and the seizure of illegal drugs, prohibited firearms and proceeds of crime.