Over $50,000 awarded to MSS grads at annual Awards Night

M’CHIGEENG—Manitoulin’s generous nature was once again on display for the 53rd annual Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Awards Night, held January 5, as over $50,000 in student bursaries was handed out to the graduating class of 2022.

Joining the MSS alum were proud supporters of the students, family and friends, teachers, support staff and special guest Rainbow District School Board Trustee Lisa Corbiere-Addison, board vice-chair and First Nations Trustee Linda Debassige, Algoma-Manitoulin Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes, Superintendent of Schools Lesley Fisher along with MSS Vice-Principals Dawn Noble-McCann and Travis Corbiere and Principal David Wiwchar.

Trustee Corbiere-Addison gave a warm welcome to Awards Night, her first official task as Island trustee, she noted.

Trustee Corbiere-Addison noted the community that is Manitoulin is no more evident than when you leave the Island and happen upon a fellow Islander. “You feel that connection.” She also encouraged the graduates to consider coming “full circle” and not to forget their Island roots be it by coming back to Manitoulin to work, or by becoming a benefactor one day and supporting future graduates.

Trustee Debassige also offered remarks, offering her congratulations to the graduates and encouraging them to apply for as many bursaries as they can from their respective post-secondary institutions.

MP Hughes acknowledged the commitment and sacrifice of the many people who got the graduates to that very moment, be it parents, teachers, support and administrative staff and even friends. “It’s also important to recognize the generous contributions of those award-givers,” the MP added.

MP Hughes also noted the hard work of Karlene Scott and the Manitoulin Student Aid Fund committee in putting together such an impressive evening. Ms. Scott, who retired last year but still organized the special evening, was recognized throughout the night for her efforts.

Following the handing out of awards, Principal Wiwichar gave encouraging words to the students, saying he was optimistic the students could feel the hopes the community has for them channeled through the generosity showed that night. “Communities are all about this,” he said. At the end of the evening, long-time MSS guidance counsellor Leslie Marshall was gifted with a bouquet of flowers by Ms. Noble-McCann. It was announced that this would be Ms. Marshall’s last year with MSS as she gets ready to retire after helping to counsel students there since the 1990s.

The awards are as follows:

A. J. BUS LINES AWARD (2) $500.00 To two deserving students continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Ms. Gillian Becks to Ava Ferguson and Aleynah Moffatt.

ALL SAINTS’ ANGLICAN CHURCH GOOD SAMARITAN BURSARY (2) $250.00 Awarded to one boy and one girl in the graduating class who demonstrated the Christian principles of caring and compassion. Presented by Mr. Andrew Argall to Carter Moggy and Rachael Orford.

DOUGLAS ALLEN BURSARY $500.00 To a student continuing post-secondary education and for excellence in English. Presented by Ms. Yana Bauer to Patricia Patterson.

OSWALDINE ARGMANN MEMORIAL BURSARY (2) $200.00 Donated by the Argmann family to two graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Mike Wesno to Trinity Behm and Emily Aguonie

ART DEPARTMENT AWARD (Gift) To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Caroline Black to Ayriell Nodecker.

ASSIGINACK MUNICIPALITY BURSARY (2) $150.00 To two Assiginack Students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Dawn Roque to Lane Phillips and Christopher White.

AUNDECK OMNI KANING FIRST NATION BURSARY $200.00 To assist and encourage a graduate from the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation. Presented by Ms. Erin Ferguson to Trinity Behm.

BMO, BANK OF MONTREAL BURSARY (2) $500.00 To two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education in a business related field. Presented by Mrs. Kim Cooper to Leah Carrick and Ayriell Nodecker.

SHANE BEBONANG MEMORIAL BURSARY $250.00 Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Jon Balfe to Noah Hare.

RON BECKS MEMORIAL BURSARY (2) $250.00 Presented to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Gillian Becks to Rachael Orford and Lane Phillips.

BEST BOOKKEPING & ACCOUNTING BURSARY $250.00 Presented to a student continuing post-secondary education in a business related field. Presented by Mrs. Leslie Marshall to Leah Carrick.

BIG LAKE WOMEN’S INSTITUTE BURSARY $100.00 To assist a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Brenda Knox to Alex Carrick.

BILLINGS MUNICIPALITY BURSARY (2) $200.00 To assist two deserving Billings students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mayor Brian Barker to Rachael Orford and Patricia Patterson.

REINER BLOK-ANDERSON MEMORIAL BURSARY $100.00 Donated by Stan and Beth Ferguson to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Erin Ferguson to Brie Rose.

BRAVISSIMO MUSIC AWARD $100.00 Presented to an outstanding student in music, demonstrating both musical ability and leadership in the classroom and through extra-curricular activities, and who is pursuing post-secondary studies in a music related field. This Award will be held in Trust.

CARL BROWN AND SONS BUS LINES $250.00 To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Mike Wesno to Aiden McCarthy.

JOHN BUDD MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00 To assist a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Jon Balfe to Noah Hare.

BURPEE & MILLS MUNICIPALITY BURSARY $500.00 To a deserving Burpee and Mills student continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Jon Balfe to Alex Fowlie.

CAMPBELL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY BURSARY $100.00 Presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Melody Hore to Aleynah Moffatt.

CENTRAL MANITOULIN MUNICIPAL BURSARY (3) $250.00 To assist three Central Manitoulin students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Dr. Angela Johnston to Amelia Lewis, Ward 1; Zoe Redmond, Ward 2; and Alex Carrick, Ward 3.

CENTRAL MANITOULIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BURSARY (2) $100.00 Awarded to a male and female graduate of Central Manitoulin Public School and Manitoulin Secondary School, and is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Kait Watson Smith to Leah Carrick and Carter Moggy.

CLASSIC SCHOOL OF DANCE AWARD $500.00 Presented to a former student of the Classic School of Dance who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Classic School of Dance instructor Maja Mielonen to Eliza Ermilova.

CORAL & JOHN COLLINS MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00 Presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Mike Wesno to Aleynah Moffatt

COMMUNITY LIVING MANITOULIN BURSARY $250.00 To assist a graduate continuing post-secondary education in a related field or to a family member that is supported by Community Living. Presented by Executive Director Ms. Adrienne Farquhar-Kuula to Jessica Boyle.

D. H. ELECTRICAL TRADES BURSARY $250.00 Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a technical related field. Presented by Mr. Steve Robinson to Declan Allison.

O.G. DAVIES MEMORIAL BURSARY $300.00 Awarded in memory of former M.S.S. principal Gwynn Davies by his family, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Andrew Argall to Patricia Patterson.

O.G. DAVIES MEMORIAL CO-OPERATIVE EDUCATION BURSARY $200.00 Awarded to an outstanding Co-operative Education student who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Andrew Argall to Abby Witty.

ALEX DAVY ROBOTICS AWARD $250.00 Donated by Mr. Allan Davy to a former Robotics student continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Allan Davy to Lindsay Sheppard.

ANNE DEBASSIGE MEMORIAL BURSARY $300.00 Donated by the family to a deserving student continuing post-education Presented by Ms. Nova Debassige to Noah Hare.

DOMTAR INC. BURSARY $500.00 Awarded to a graduate entering their first year of post-secondary education at a community college. Presented by Dr. Angela Johnston to Michael Gibbons.

DOMTAR INC. SCHOLARSHIP $500.00 Awarded to a graduate entering their first year of post-secondary education at a university and for academic achievement. Presented by Dr. Angela Johnston to Whittier Dwyer-Gauthier.

FAMILY STUDIES BURSARY $100.00 To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Caroline Black to Jessica Boyle.

BETTY AND BILL FERGUSON MEMORIAL BURSARY (2) $250.00 Presented in memory of Betty & Bill Ferguson to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Erin Ferguson to Ava Ferguson and Brie Rose.

FIRST GENERAL SERVICES, MANITOULIN DIVISION BURSARY $150.00 Presented to a student continuing their education in a technical trade related field. Presented by Mrs. Karlene Scott to Kyle Smith.

THE FLOWER HUTCH BURSARY $150.00 Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Leslie Marshall to Trinity Behm.

MARIE FOSTER MEMORIAL BURSARY $150.00 Donated by Yvonne, Kevin, Rebecca & Patricia Bailey in memory of Marie Foster to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a health related field. Presented by Mrs. Dawn Noble McCann to Mary Hore.

FRESHWATER COMMUNITY CHURCH BURSARY $250.00 Awarded to a deserving graduate who is pursuing post-secondary education. Presented by Pastor Josh Wilhelm to Aiden McCarthy.

FRIENDS OF MISERY BAY, STEVE & RITA HALL AWARD $150.00 To a deserving student who is pursuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Peter Tallman to Trent Bell.

FUEL THE FIRE BURSARY $300.00 Donated by Mr. Neil Debassige to a deserving graduate who is continuing post-education in an outdoor education program. Presented by Ms. Darci Debassige to Chloe Peltier.

MARCEL & WENDY GAUTHIER BURSARY (2) $300.00 Donated by Marcel & Wendy Gauthier to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Marcel Gauthier to Whittier Dwyer-Gauthier and presented by Mrs. Wendy Gauthier to Annie Cooper.

EARLE GILMORE MEMORIAL BURSARY $250.00 Donated by the family in memory of Earle Gilmore presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in the carpentry trade or a technical related field. Presented by Mrs. Carol Gilmore to Alex Fowlie.

IRENE GOLTZ MEMORIAL BURSARY $300.00 Donated by Samantha Ramage to a young woman who has demonstrated advocacy and/or leadership qualities at Manitoulin Secondary School. Presented by Ms. Samantha Ramage to Chloe Peltier.

GORDON AND BARRIE ISLAND MUNICIPALITY BURSARY (2) $150.00 To two Gordon or Barrie Island students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Steve Robinson to Trent Bell and Mary Hore.

GORDON WOMEN’S INSTITUTE, REVEREND WM. MUNRO MEMORIAL BURSARY $150.00 Donated by the Manitoulin West District Women’s Institute to a Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Melody Hore to Mary Hore.

GORE BAY BURSARY (2) $200.00 To two Gore Bay students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mayor Ron Lane to Abby Witty and Monica Zilio.

GORE BAY DAY CARE BURSARY $500.00 Presented to a deserving graduate continuing their education in a child care related field. Presented by Ms. Caroline Black to Amelia Lewis.

GORE BAY MANITOULIN LODGE AUXILIARY INC. BURSARY $400.00 Awarded to a high school graduate who plans on pursuing studies in a health related field. Presented by Mrs. Alison Orford to Abby Witty.

THE GOVERNOR GENERAL ACADEMIC AWARD (2) Certificates This Bronze Medal is awarded for academic excellence to the student who achieves the highest average in their graduating year from a secondary school. Presented by Ms. Carol Hughes to Zara Farquhar and Racheal Orford.

HAR-COR DIESEL AWARD $150.00 Donated by Mr. Dave Harper to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in a technical related field. Presented by Mr. Steve Robinson to Declan Allison.

MARC HOVINGH MEMORIAL BURSARY (2) $500.00 Donated in Memory of PC Marc Hovingh to a student who has demonstrated service and commitment to the community and is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Lianne Hovingh to Patricia Patterson and Zoe Redmond.

HOWLAND SR. CITIZENS BURSARY $200.00 Donated by the Howland Sr. Citizens Club, to a deserving NEMI area graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Shan Keatley to Ava Ferguson.

ICE LAKE COMMUNITY BURSARY $300.00 Awarded to an Ice Lake area graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Bill Orford to Rachael Orford

ISLAND FOODLAND BURSARY $100.00 To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Mike Wesno to Chloe Peltier.

J.K. AUTOMOTIVE BURSARY $500.00 Donated by Joe & Kim Moore to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a technical related field. Presented by Mr. Allan Davy to Declan Allison.

TED JACKSON MEMORIAL BURSARY $250.00 In fond memory of former MSS Physical Education teacher, T.J. Jackson, to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Andrew Argall to Trent Bell.

MARGUERITE JOYCE MEMORIAL BURSARY $250.00 Donated by the citizens of Dawson-Robinson Township to a graduate from Dawson-Robinson continuing post-secondary education. This Award will be held in trust.

ANNE KETTLING AWARD (2) $250.00 In honour of Anne Kettling to two young women continuing their post-secondary education in an engineering field. Presented by Mrs. Alison Orford to Zara Farquhar and Sophie Heitkamp.

KNOX UNITED CHURCH BURSARY (2) $200.00 Donated by the members of the Knox United Church in memory of Mrs. Jean McLennan to two deserving Manitowaning students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Dawn Roque to Lane Phillips and Christopher White.

LEARNfirst EDUCATION AWARD (4) $250.00 Donated by Mr. Neil Debassige to four deserving graduates who demonstrated leadership and excelled during their time at Manitoulin Secondary School and are continuing in post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Neil Debassige to Jordan Bailey, Autumn Deschenes, Whittier Dwyer-Gauthier and Sophie Heitkamp.

LIFE TOUCH CANADA BURSARY $100.00 To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Steve Robinson to Emily Aguonie. LIONS CLUB OF

CENTRAL MANITOULIN BURSARY (3) $500.00 To three Central Manitoulin graduates who are continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Alison Sloss to Lindsay Sheppard, Zoe Redmond and Kyle Smith.

LIONS CLUB OF LITTLE CURRENT BURSARY (3) $500.00 To three deserving students from the Northeastern Manitoulin area continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Shan Keatley to Jessica Boyle, Zara Farquhar and Brie Rose.

LIONS CLUB OF SOUTHEAST MANITOULIN BURSARY (2) $250.00 To two Southeast Manitoulin graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs Lisa Hallaert to Lane Phillips and Christopher White.

LIONS CLUB OF WESTERN MANITOULIN BURSARY, IN MEMORY OF PAUL SCHUTZ (2) $150.00 Awarded in fond memory of former Lion Paul Schutz to assist a Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Steve Robinson to Sophie Heitkamp and Ayriell Nodecker.

LITTLE CURRENT FISH & GAME CLUB BURSARY $400.00 To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Club President Lou Shortt to Autumn Deschenes.

LITTLE CURRENT GUARDIAN PHARMACY BURSARY $200.00 To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Chris Gauthier to Whittier Dwyer-Gauthier.

LITTLE CURRENT MEDICAL ASSOCIATES BURSARY $500.00 Donated by the doctors of the Little Current Medical Centre to a deserving graduate pursuing studies in the arts or humanities. Presented by Mrs. Alison Orford to Kingsley Roy.

LYONS MEMORIAL UNITED CHURCH BURSARY $300.00 To assist a graduate who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Jeff Heitkamp to Sophie Heitkamp.

M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION CHIEF & COUNCIL BURSARY $300.00 To a deserving M’Chigeeng First Nation graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Chief Linda Debassige to Noah Hare.

MANITOULIN BROADCASTING, COUNTRY 103 BURSARY $250.00 Presented to a deserving graduate continuing in post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Dawn Roque to Emily Aguonie.

MANITOULIN CATTLEMAN & SOIL CROP ASSOCIATIONS BURSARY $200.00 Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Peter Tallman to Sophie Hietkamp.

MANITOULIN CENTENNIAL MANOR AUXILIARY BURSARY $250.00 Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a health-related field. Presented by Mrs. Shan Keatley to Jenna Taylor.

MANITOULIN COMMUNITY FITNESS CENTRE BURSARY (2) $250.00 Donated by the members of the Manitoulin Community Fitness Centre to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Alison Orford to Autumn Deschenes and Noah Hare.

THE MANITOULIN EXPOSITOR BURSARIES (4) $125.00 Awarded to a deserving student in each grade who has made an outstanding transition from their previous grade(s). Presented by Ms. Alicia McCutcheon to Xavier Coleman , Gr. 9; Alexander Leblanc, Gr. 10; Julie Migwans, Gr. 11; and Shaolin Roy, Gr. 12.

MANITOULIN FAMILY RESOURCES AWARD $300.00 Presented to a deserving graduate continuing their studies in a helping profession. Presented by Ms. Yana Bauer to Jessica Boyle.

MANITOULIN FINE ARTS ASSOCIATION BURSARY $200.00 Awarded to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Erin Ferguson to Kingsley Roy.

MANITOULIN HEALTH CENTRE AUXILIARY BURSARY (2) $500.00 Presented to two deserving students continuing post-secondary education in a health related field. Presented by Mrs. Shan Keatley to Annie Cooper and Jenna Taylor.

MANITOULIN MINOR HOCKEY ASSOCIATION BURSARY (2) $150.00 To two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education and who has been involved with the Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association. Presented by Mr. Allan Davy to Trent Bell and Zoe Redmond.

MANITOULIN NATURE CLUB $150.00 Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in an environmental related field. Presented by Mr. Peter Tallman to Sophie Hietkamp.

MANITOULIN/NORTH SHORE AGRICULTURE FEDERATION BURSARY $300.00 Awarded to a student that is a child of a Federation of Agriculture member. Presented by Mr. Bill Orford to Rachael Orford.

MANITOULIN PHYSIOTHERAPY CLINIC BURSARY $250.00 Donated by the Manitoulin Physio Centre to recognize the academic and athletic achievements of a post-secondary student athlete. Presented by Ms. Nova Debassige to Noah Hare.

MANITOULIN RENTALS BURSARY (2) $300.00 Donated by Mr. Frank Gurney to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Jon Balfe to Autumn Deschenes and Whittier Dwyer-Gauthier.

MANITOULIN SECONDARY SCHOOL STAFF BURSARY (4) 100.00 Donated in fond memory of former teacher Mr. Peter Nelson to four deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Leslie Marshall to Trinity Behm, Michael Gibbons, Aleynah Moffatt and Patricia Patterson.

MANITOULIN SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENTS’ COUNCIL SCHOLARSHIP $250.00 Presented to a graduate who has made an excellent contribution to the school, in terms of school activities, school spirit and good citizenship and who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Caroline Black to Alex Carrick.

MANITOULIN SECONDARY SCHOOL THREE FIRES CONFEDERACY SCHOLARSHIP (3) $100.00 Presented to three First Nation graduates who have made an excellent contribution to the school and is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Erin Ferguson to Trinity Behm, Kingsley Roy and Brie Rose.

MANITOULIN SNOWDUSTERS AWARD (2) $250.00 Given to two graduates of M.S.S. who demonstrated care and concern for the environment and who has shown commitment to volunteer organizations on Manitoulin Island. Presented by Mr. Allan Davy to Lindsay Sheppard and Christopher White.

MANITOULIN STUDENT AID FUND BURSARY (2) $200.00 To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Penny George to Michael Gibbons and Racheal Orford.

MANITOULIN TRANSPORT AWARDS (Plaques) Presented by Ms. Janelle Addison and Mrs. Maya Marsland to the top students in their respective grades. Grade 9: Autumn Davy Grade 10: Mackenzie Green Grade 11: Alex Keatley Grade 12: Zara Farquhar and Rachael Orford

MANITOULIN TRANSPORT INC. BURSARY AWARD (2) $500.00 To two deserving graduates who are continuing their education in a Business or Computer Studies related field. Presented by Ms. Janelle Addison and Mrs. Maya Marsland to Leah Carrick and Ayriell Nodecker.

MANITOULIN TRANSPORT INC. SCHOLARSHIP AWARD $1,500.00 Presented to a graduate of M.S.S. who is a son/daughter of an employee of Manitoulin Transport and who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Janelle Addison to Jordan Bailey.

MANITOULIN-WEST SUDBURY DAIRY PRODUCER SCHOLARSHIP $500.00 Awarded to a graduate of M.S.S. continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms Caroline Black to Rachael Orford.

MANITOWANING AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY BURSARY (2) $250.00 Awarded to two deserving Assiginack graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Lisa Hallaert to Lane Phillips and Christopher White.

MANITOWANING GUARDIAN PHARMACY BURSARY $200.00 To assist a student pursuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Chris Gauthier to Lane Phillips.

MANITOWANING MILL HOME BUILDING CENTRE BURSARY (2) $350.00 To two graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Larry Karn to Alex Carrick and Leah Carrick.

JOAN MANTLE MUSIC BURSARY $100.00 In memory of Joan Mantle, honouring a graduating student who excels in music, academics and community. Presented by Mr. Chris Theijsmeijer to Rachael Orford.

MASONIC LODGE EDUCATION BURSARY $500.00 Presented by Doric Lodge #455, Eastern Manitoulin, to a deserving graduate who is continuing post-secondary education and who has demonstrated courtesy, fairness, honesty and consideration for others. Presented by Mr. Larry Smith to Zara Farquhar.

JOHN & JENNIE McCULLOCH MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00 To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Erin Ferguson to Zara Farquhar.

MARIA McDERMID MEMORIAL BURSARY $100.00 Awarded in fond memory of a passionate Manitoulin educator, Mrs. Maria McDermid, to a deserving student who has demonstrated perserverance, good attendance and community involvement. Presented by Dr. Angela Johnston to Kyle Smith.

ADAM McDONALD MEMORIAL BURSARY $500.00 Awarded to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Penny George to Monica Zilio.

DR. R.B. MCQUAY & DR. J.B. MCQUAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP (2) $200.00 Donated by Ms. Jan McQuay to two Ontario Scholars who obtained the highest average, in their graduating year and who are continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Trustee Lisa Addison to Zara Farquhar and Rachael Orford.

MEEKER’S MANAGEMENT SERVICES BURSARY (2) $250.00 Donated by Mike & Sharon Meeker to a male and female continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Mike Meeker to Trent Bell and Jenna Taylor.

GWEN MIDDAUGH-YOUNG MEMORIAL BURSARY $225.00 In fond memory of Gwen Middaugh-Young, presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in a trades related field. Presented by Mr. Peter Tallman to Declan Allison.

BRADLEY MIDDLETON MEMORIAL BURSARY $500.00 In fond memory of Brad Middleton, presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Dr. Angela Johnston to Alex Fowie.

MILLENNIUM BURSARY $750.00 ($3,000.00) Awarded by two anonymous benefactors to provide financial support to a M.S.S. graduate who is continuing post-secondary education. The award will support the recipient with $750 per year providing that the student remains in school, to a maximum of four years ($3,000.00). Presented by Mrs. Penny George to Carter Moggy.

MILLS TOWNSHIP CITIZENS ASSOCIATION BURSARY $150.00 To a deserving student from Mills township continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Mike Meeker to Alex Fowlie.

MINDEMOYA GUARDIAN PHARMACY BURSARY $200.00 To assist a graduate pursuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Chris Gauthier to Kyle Smith.

MINDEMOYA HOSPITAL AUXILIARY BURSARY (6) $500.00 To six graduates continuing their education in a health-related field. Presented by Mrs. Judy McKenzie to Alex Carrick, Annie Cooper, Eliza Ermilova, Mary Hore, Madison Skippen and Abby Witty.

MINDEMOYA HOSPITAL RETIRED STAFF BURSARY $150.00 To assist a graduate continuing their education in a health-related field. Presented by Ms. Gillian Becks to Eliza Ermilova.

MINDEMOYA MEDICAL CLINIC BURSARY $500.00 Donated by the Physicians of the Mindemoya Medical Clinic, in memory of Dr. John B. McQuay to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a health-related field. Presented by Dr. Angela Johnston to Eliza Ermilova.

MINDEMOYA MINOR HOCKEY BURSARY (2)$250.00 To assist two former Mindemoya Minor Hockey players continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Allan Davy to Chloe Peltier and Zoe Redmond.

PETER NELSON MEMORIAL BURSARY $250.00 Donated by former Principal Laurie Zahnow and given in fond memory of former MSS Teacher Peter Nelson. Awarded to a graduate continuing post-secondary education who exemplifies the traits that Peter Nelson displayed such as kindness, patience and positivity. Presented by Mrs. Dawn Roque to Lane Phillips.

NORTHEASTERN MANITOULIN AND THE ISLANDS BURSARY (2) $300.00 Awarded to two Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Wendy Gauthier to Madison Skippen and Jenna Taylor.

ONTARIO SCHOLARS (20) CERTIFICATES Presented to the Ontario Scholars of Manitoulin Secondary School who received an average of 80% or more in their top six 4U/4M/4C/4O courses. Presented by Superintendent Lesley Fisher to Declan Allison, Jordan Bailey, Jessica Boyle, Liam Bridgeman, Leah Carrick, Annie Cooper, Whittier Dwyer-Gauthier, Eliza Ermilova, Zara Farquhar, Alex Fowlie, Noah Hare, Sophie Hietkamp, Carter Moggy, Rachael Orford, Patricia Patterson, Lane Phillips, Zoe Redmond, Madison Skippen, Jenna Taylor and Julian Wemigwans.

ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR, SPANISH RIVER CHAPTER, #237 BURSARY $200.00 To a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. John & Mrs. Rae Skippen to Madison Skippen.

ORR’S VALU-MART BURSARY $500.00 Awarded to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Yana Bauer to Annie Cooper.

WES PARKINSON MEMORIAL BURSARY $100.00 Donated by Stan & Beth Ferguson in fond memory of Wes Parkinson to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Erin Ferguson to Brie Rose.

BRUCE POPE MEMORIAL BURSARY $150.00 In fond memory of Bruce Pope, presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Lisa Hallaert to Lane Phillips.

TOM PORTER MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00 Awarded in memory of former M.S.S. English teacher Tom Porter to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Yana Bauer to Trent Bell.

PRINCIPAL’S AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN LEADERSHIP (2) $100.00 Donated by Principal David Wiwchar and Principal Christy Case to two students who have exhibited outstanding leadership throughout their secondary school career. Presented by Principal Wiwchar to Zara Farquhar and Rachael Orford.

PROVIDENCE BAY AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY BURSARY $250.00 To a desevrving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Former Fair Ambassador Avery Sheppard to Mary Hore.

GIUSEPPE & MADDALENA RIZZUTO $500.00 Donated by the Rizzuto family to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in science related field. Presented by Mrs. Leslie Marshall to Zara Farquhar.

RONA, BUILDERS OF A BETTER TOMORROW BURSARY $250.00 To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Aaron Farquhar to Zara Farquhar.

ROTARY CLUB OF GORE BAY BURSARY $500.00 To a deserving Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Rotarian Jeff Hietkamp to Monica Zilio.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH #177 BURSARY (2) $250.00 To two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary. Presented by Mrs. Leslie Marshall to Aiden McCarthy and Brie Rose.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH #514 WESTERN MANITOULIN BURSARY $300.00 To a Western Manitoulin graduate, continuing post-secondary education, who is the child or grandchild of Branch #514 members. Presented by Mr. Andrew Argall to Amelia Lewis.

SEMENIUK LAW BURSARY $250.00 Donated by Mike Semeniuk to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Mike Semeniuk to Michael Gibbons.

SHESHEGWANING FIRST NATION BURSARY $300.00 To assist a Sheshegwaning First Nation Graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Sheshegwaning Director of Education Robert Beaudin to Kingsley Roy.

SPECIALIST HIGH SKILLS MAJOR BURSARY, AGRICULTURE $250.00 Presented to a SHSM graduate who demonstrated a keen interest in Agriculture. Presented by Mr. Chris Theijsmeijer to Sophie Hietkamp.

SPECIALIST HIGH SKILLS MAJOR BURSARY, ARTS & CULTURE $250.00 Presented to a SHSM graduate who demonstrated a keen interest in Arts & Culture. Presented by Mr. Chris Theijsmeijer to Abby Witty.

SPECIALIST HIGH SKILLS MAJOR (12) Certificates Awarded to 21 students who have completed the Ministry requirements for a Specialist High Skills Major, Agriculture & Arts & Culture red seal on their Ontario Secondary School Diploma. Presented by Mr. Chris Theijsemeijer to Alex Carrick, Eliza Ermilova, Zara Farquhar, Alex Fowlie, Sophie Hietkamp, Mary Hore, Rachael Orford, Patricia Patterson, Lane Phillips, Brie Rose, Madison Skippen and Abby Witty.

SPLIT RAIL BREWERY BURSARY $250.00 Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Andrea Smith to Patricia Patterson.

SPRING BAY PENTECOSTAL CHURCH BURSARY (2) $250.00 To two deserving students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Pastor Jamie Greenwood to Mary Hore and by Mrs. Candice Greenwood to Carter Moggy.

STEELE FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP (2) $500.00 Donated by the family in memory of Douglas and Michael Steele. To two deserving students continuing post-secondary education, in a trades related field and an educational related field. Presented by Ms. Stephanie Steele to Jessica Boyle and Lindsay Sheppard.

CHRISTOPHER & LORAINE STEWART AWARD $500.00 Awarded to an M.S.S. student continuing post-secondary education, who has exhibited courage in the face of adversity, overcoming personal hardship and for academic improvement. Presented by Ms. Gillian Becks to Brie Rose.

TECHNICAL TRADE & APPRENTICESHIP BURSARY $150.00 To a deserving graduate who is pursuing their career in the workplace, a trade or trade apprenticeship. Presented by Mr. Peter Tallman to Mary Hore.

TEHKUMMAH FIRST RESPONSE BURSARY $100.00 Donated by the Tehkummah First Response Team to a graduate pursuing their education in a medical related field. Presented by Mr. Allan Davy to Madison Skippen.

TEHKUMMAH TOWNSHIP BURSARY $200.00 Presented to a deserving graduate who are continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Reeve John Deforge to Madison Skippen.

TEHKUMMAH TRIANGLE CLUB BURSARY, IN MEMORY OF MEL BOWERMAN $300.00 Presented to a deserving graduate from the South Baymouth or Tehkummah area who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Mike Wesno to Madison Skippen.

TRINITY UNITED CHURCH MANITOULIN SCHOLARSHIP $250.00 To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Gillian Becks to Amelia Lewis.

UNITED CHIEFS AND COUNCILS OF MNIDOO MNISING BURSARY (2) $200.00 To assist two deserving First Nation students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Travis Corbiere to Emily Agonie and Trinity Behm.

IRENE WOOD-CADIEUX MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00 Donated by the Little Current United Church, Outreach Program, to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Alison Orford to Chloe Peltier.

MARJORIE YOUNG MEMORIAL BURSARY $150.00 Donated by Mark & Bonnie Young in memory of Marjorie Young to a deserving graduate continuing their post-secondary education in a medical related field. Presented by Mrs. Shan Keatley to Jenna Taylor.

WHO’S WHERE IN FUTURE EDUCATION: Emily Aguonie, Weengushk Film Institute; Declan Allison, KTEI; Jordan Bailey, Cambrian College; Trinity Behm, Georgian College; Trent Bell, Fanshawe College; Jessica Boyle, Cambrian College; Alex Carrick, Cambrian College; Leah Carrick, Algonquin College; Annie Cooper, Georgian College; Autumn Deschenes, Brock University; Whittier Dwyer-Gauthier, Ontario Institute of Technology; Eliza Ermilova, Ottawa University; Zara Farquhar, Western University; Ava Ferguson, Sault College; Alex Fowlie, Carpentry Apprenticeship; Michael Gibbons, Sault College; Noah Hare, Canadore College; Sophie Hietkamp, Guelph University; Mary Hore, Cambrian College; Amelia Lewis, Candore College; Aiden McCarthey, Canadian Armed Forces; Aleynah Moffatt, Northern College; Carter Moggy, Laurentian University; Ayriell Nodecker, Nipissing University; Rachael Orford, Guelph University; Patricia Patterson, Guelph University; Chloe Peltier, Humber College; Lane Phillips, Waterloo University; Zoe Redmond, Nipissing University; Brie Rose, Trent University; Kingsley Roy, Fleming College; Lindsay Sheppard, Fanshawe College; Madison Skippen, Cambrian College; Kyle Smith, Cambrian College; Jenna Taylor, Cambrian College; Julian Wemigwans, Cambrian College; Christopher White, Sault College; Abby Witty, St. Clair College; and Monica Zilio, Sault College.