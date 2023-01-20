Press Release: GSPS Requesting Assistance to Locate Vehicle and Identify Driver in Hit and Run

(Greater Sudbury, ON)– Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) is requesting the public’s assistance to locate the vehicle and identify the driver involved in a hit and run collision on January 19, 2023 at the intersection of Paris Street at Cedar Street.

Around 5:25 p.m. on January 19, 2023, a dark-coloured SUV was involved in a hit and run collision with a pedestrian at the intersection of Paris Street at Cedar Street. The 44-year-old pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

The dark-coloured SUV was travelling North on Paris Street heading towards the Lloyd Street when the collision occurred.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who was driving in the area and may have dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.