Police pursuit results in multiple charges of a minor

LITTLE CURRENT—A young person is being charged with multiple offences after stealing a vehicle and refusing to stop for police.

On January 22 at approximately 5 pm, members of the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a young person unlawfully at large after pulling a fire alarm and taking off on foot from a Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current.

This individual proceeded to steal a vehicle and flee from police. Officers were finally able to box the vehicle in at the Highway 6/17 intersection in McKerrow and affect an arrest. No injuries were reported.

A young person, 15, from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory has been charged with: dangerous operation; assault; flight from peace officer; false alarm of fire; and theft of motor vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Gore Bay Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.