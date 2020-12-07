Public health reports four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoulin District

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin District is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today, December 7.

The Manitoulin District has since an uptick in COVID-19 cases since November 22, with the seventh case reported on that date, followed by one on December 5 and four more today, December 7. None of the other districts in Public Health Sudbury and Districts catchment area—Greater Sudbury or Sudbury District—reported any new cases today.

One of the cases is being reported as a student as Central Manitoulin Public School, which remains open for learning.

Little Current Howland Minor Hockey Association has cancelled all practices and games until further notice with Mindemoya Minor Hockey Association also cancelling all games and practices for the remainder of the year.

To date, there have been 238 cases in the PHSD coverage area.