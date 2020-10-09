RALPH WAYNE MANION

March 17, 1937 – October 4, 2020

We are shocked and saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Ralph in his sleep at home in Thessalon in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Mary (nee McLennan). Loving Dad of Ruth LaForty. Very special Poppa of Patrycia LaForty (Wil Harbers) and proud great-Poppa of Will, Naysha and soon to be Mya. Predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Ellen Manion. Dear brother of the late Mabel Howes (late Royale), late Nelson Manion (Audrey) and the late Ronnie Manion (late Betty). Beloved uncle of Larry Howes (late Sandra), Lynn Miller (Gord), Darren McVey (Karen), Todd McVey and Shannon Desjardins (Jay). Great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. A dear friend of the Frasiers, Haners and Sales families as well as many hunting and fishing buddies. Ralph loved the outdoors. He spent his free time travelling the backroads looking for signs of wildlife. He was thrilled when he spotted deer, sandhill cranes and geese in the fields or moose tracks on the edge of the road. He loved nothing more than to sit and watch the birds at the feeder with his bird book in hand identifying the many species. He waited every day for the Sault Star’s arrival so he could feed his passion of doing suduko and crossword puzzles. Ralph was known for his “special” sense of humour and many sought his counsel. He was extremely resourceful and possessed an incredible ability to fix or build anything. Ralph will be forever missed by his family and many friends. Special thanks to the Hernden/Withers family, the paramedics and Constables Brad Osborne and Guy Brisson for their prompt response and compassion. We are very grateful to Merle and Brooke of Beggs Funeral Home for their professional assistance during this difficult time. If desired, the family greatly appreciates donations to Janet’s Warriors. Please make cheques out to Janet’s Warriors and mail to Beggs Funeral Home, P.O. Box 280, Thessalon, ON P0R 1L0. A private graveside celebration of life and burial took place at Hilly Grove Cemetery on Manitoulin Island on Friday, October 9, 2020.