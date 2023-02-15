Reader calls for the return of cash to Service Ontario

Isn’t the Canadian dollar still legal tender?

To the Expositor:

Have I missed the day when Canada removed cash as legal tender?

I felt rather silly, standing at the Service Ontario office with my stack of papers to register my new vehicle—and no way to pay. Because, you see, Service Ontario in Gore Bay does not accept cash. Debit or credit cards only. My handful of bank notes apparently is no good here.

The Ontario.ca website lists payment options at Service Ontario as Visa, Mastercard, debit, cash and certified cheque. I’m confused.

The lady at the counter said it was because of COVID. Huh?

We are all aware by now that COVID-19 is an airborne virus, are we not? And, even if it wasn’t, wouldn’t a bit of warm water and soap take care of anything lingering on your hands? I mean, wouldn’t whatever lingered here and now in February 2023 linger on the touch pad of the debit machine, too?

And how is the Service Ontario office in Mindemoya immune to the horrifying germs and cooties, we the peasants carry and distribute? Because, cash is deemed safe and acceptable there.

So, a simple zip into town and get this done turned into a three-hour trip to Mindemoya, the necessity to get more gas, and missing a half day of work. Thankfully, the gas station did take cash.

Friends and neighbours, please don’t succumb to the ‘convenience’ of everything digital. We need cash. We need cash for when the power goes out. We need cash for when the banking system crashes. We need cash for garage sales. For bake sales. For lemonade stands. For the tooth fairy. We all need cash.

Bring back cash at Service Ontario and everywhere.

Gina Geick