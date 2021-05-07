Recent UCCM Police hires are father-son pair

M’CHIGEENG – For the first time in its history, UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service (APS) will have a father-son team on board.

“It is with pleasure to announce that for the first time in our 26 years we will have a father and son team working for the police service,” said Faron Whiteye, chief of police for UCCM APS, said in a release Tuesday. “When you have a rewarding career in policing or any field for that matter, it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of a parent for a child to want to follow suit.”

Detective Inspector James Killeen started with UCCM APS on April 12, said Police Chief Whiteye. “He was initially part of the inspector competition that occurred several months ago. Detective Inspector Killeen is heading up the crime unit and brings a wealth of experience to this team. Bringing Inspector Killeen on board was fully supported by the chiefs of the United Chiefs and Councils of M’Nidoo M’Nissing, to help address the drug issues plaguing our communities.”

“Detective Inspector Killeen, a member of the Mohawks of Akwesasne, has been a police officer for over 22 years with the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) serving most recently as the supervisor in the intelligence unit,” explained Police Chief Whiteye. “He also brings experience in human trafficking, witness protection, technical support (installing cameras and listening devices for major projects), intelligence (dignitary visit protection, intelligence sharing, criminal analysis, officer safety alerts), asset forfeiture, biker enforcement projects and operations, as well as assisting with major crimes (e.g. homicides, attempted murder, robberies etc.), through surveillance and technical support. His proven leadership within the GSPS will make him a definite asset to the leadership team at UCCM APS. He has already hit the ground running and is looking forward to helping build the capacity of the police service.”

“In his own right, Braeden Killeen, son of Detective Inspector Killeen will be joining the front line at UCCM APS after completing basic constable training at Ontario Police College, which he starts next week. Mr. Killeen is a graduate of the police foundations program at Cambrian College, with previous experience working with the auxiliary unit at (GSPS),” continued Police Chief Whiteye.

Braeden Killeen also has several leadership and academic accolades. He has received several citizenship awards, was a scholar for three years at Lasalle Secondary School, and a member of the dean’s honour roll for all four semesters in his police foundations program. “He is excited to be joining the team after he completes his basic constable training.”

“Please help me welcome both James and Braeden Killeen to the UCCM Police. Both gentlemen will be a great addition to the team, who understand the importance of providing effective and efficient policing while respecting and protecting our communities,” added Police Chief Whiteye.