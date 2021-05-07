Little Current Lions announce cancellation of Haweater 2021

LITTLE CURRENT – The Little Current Lions Club has announced it will be cancelling the 2021 Haweater Weekend celebrations for another year due to pandemic restrictions and to keep Haweaters near and wide safe from harm.

“The Haweater committee met late last month to discuss plans for Manitoulin’s iconic summer festival,” said Lion President Bruce Burnett. “It was unanimously agreed upon that as we have no way of knowing what the next few months could bring, we had no choice but to cancel the event.”

“The safety of our Island is, of course, first and foremost,” Lion President Bruce added.

“We certainly miss seeing everyone, and can’t wait until we get to host the party of the summer once again,” Lion President Bruce added. “Stay safe, Manitoulin.”