Red Dress Special

Red was definitely the colour of the hour as dancers took part in a Red Dress Special at the Whitefish River First Nation Traditional Powwow. The special was being held to bring awareness to the ongoing issue of MMIWG2S and the need to protect women and girls in the community. SEE STORY ON PAGE 16. photo by Michael Erskine

Article written by Expositor Staff