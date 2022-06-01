RedBow celebrates 25 years in business

by Maureen Strickland

LITTLE CURRENT—The skies cleared in time for the free barbecue and celebration at Scott’s RedBow Floor and Wall Fashions, part of an event honouring Rob and Karlene’s 25 years in the business last Thursday, May 26.

For owners Rob and Karlene Scott and their staff, it was a day to reflect, celebrate and share with their customers.

Out in the parking lot, Mr. Scott and staff were demonstrating some of the outdoor kitchen products they carry, cooking up pizza, sausage and smoked ham and turkey for appreciative customers.

Inside the store was a yard sale of paint and flooring lots. Customers had the opportunity to pick their own discount. A grand prize of the Ooni Koda 12 Pellet Pizza Oven was still up for grabs. Dave Leon was the grand prize winner.

“It’s been a fast 25 years! I can’t believe it,” said Ms. Scott while a beaming Rob said he’s not sure where the time went.

There is pride in the family business they have built selling quality products and providing quality service.

For Mr. Scott the main highlight, “is the customers I have had for 25 years. They come in every year for stain or paint and it feels like a chance to see an old friend.”

He also laughed about how, when his kids were younger, they would incorporate them into the advertising. There is an entire wall in the back that has layers of paint where they would take photos of the kids painting and say, “using Benjamin Moore paint is child’s play.”

Daughter Sara is taking over and Mr. Scott adds, “I’m here because I want to be here, not because I have to be here.”

The family extends to long-term employees as well. Dave Draper has been with RedBow for 18 years and is described by Mr. Scott as his “left and right hand man.”

Manager Sara McDonald has been at RedBow for 11 years. “It feels like a family here, I love working here.”

The switch to curbside pickup at the beginning of the pandemic resulted in another highlight for the staff and the Scotts when the entire store was remodelled with new fixtures. In fact, Bruce Wilson, the founding owner, was hired to come in and redo the ceramic tile.

The pandemic changed people’s buying habits, says Mr. Scott. “They want to shop locally, and new people to the Island want to shop locally.” He said that the pandemic also made people more aware of what they can actually get close to home.

He said that it was really the women, “his bosses” idea for the 25th anniversary celebration and that they pulled most of it together.

As for the next 25 years, “we are not going anywhere,” said Mr. Scott.