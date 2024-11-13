Remembrance Day observances take place across Manitoulin Island

M’CHIGEENG—On Thursday, November 7, students at Lakeview School in M’Chigeeng gathered in assembly. “We are celebrating Remembrance Day, or Veterans Day at Lakeview School.” Vice Principal Travis Corbiere said, addressing the children and their teachers. “Now, even though it’s November 7, not November 8, which is known as Indigenous Veterans Day, not November 11, which is Remembrance Day, but we’re not here tomorrow or Monday, so this is our opportunity to recognize and appreciate all the people that have made our lives possible, the way we’re living them today. Tomorrow and Monday will be holidays for us and setting that time aside to remember and honour our veterans is very important,” he said.

“Though I wanted to start with that little tidbit, I know that everything that all of our classes have done in the past weeks, in preparing for this day, is much more powerful and meaningful, and I know that you all have something to share today.”

Each class did indeed have something to share. The Grade 8 class began with ‘In Flanders Fields,’ Kindergartners sang a poppy song to the tune of Frere Jacques. There were poems, songs, artwork and personal accounts of what this day means to these students.

The vice principal reiterated the importance of “Veterans who served in the military and have done so with the intent of keeping people like you and me safe, happy and comfortable where we live. Their sacrifices and time they’ve given for our nation are second to none. Today and every day we need to remember to give thanks for all they’ve done for our nation, in the name of freedom and peace.” His words carefully chosen to address the range in ages from little ones to nearly high school aged students.

In his introduction of their honoured guest, Mr. Corbiere said, “I want to introduce somebody who is very close to my family, and many people in our community, who served for many years. He is joining us here today; his name is Mr. Howard Debassige. We’re always happy to have Howard join us on this day, he has done so for many, many years.”

Howard Debassige spoke quietly and briefly about the importance of Remembrance Day ceremonies. “And I enjoyed your presentations,” he added, before returning to his seat.

Mr. Corbiere then reminded the children of the Peace Pole that stands in front of the school, erected around the year 2000. Students then filed out of the school and assembled around the peace pole; each having been given tobacco to put around the peace pole once the outdoor ceremony was completed.

The vice principal continued the assembly with students, staff and community members gathered outside, in front of the school building. He read the commemorative plaque on the pole, the Grade 1 and 2 students sang and drummed a song for the occasion, which was followed by a moment of silence. Each person left their tobacco at the foot of the peace pole before heading back inside. The older students shook Mr. Debassige’s hand, thanking him for his service, before returning to their classes.

These words are engraved on the plaque on the peace pole at Lakeview School: ‘Veterans’ Trust. In our youth we trust they will not be forgotten, and so our torch we pass. Students Promise of Remembrance: On this Declaration of Remembrance that we make today, may our promise of remembrance continue into adulthood and future years. We will remember them.’

by Margery Frisch