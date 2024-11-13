OPP Press Release: Ride Check leads to impaired and drug charges

(ESPANOLA, ON) – A Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) has resulted in one male being charged with impaired operation and drug related charges.

On November 6, 2024, at approximately 1:45 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Lee Valley Road, Sables-Spanish Rivers Township. A pickup truck went through the RIDE and officers noticed the male driver to be exhibiting signs of impairment. Further investigation led to the male driver being arrested for driving while under suspension. The driver was transported to the McKerrow OPP detachment for further testing, which determined that he was impaired by drug.

Additionally, officers located over .5 grams of suspected crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $115, over 11 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3,400, over 20 capsules of suspected psilocybin and over 41 grams of psilocybin mushrooms with an estimated street value of $600.

As a result, the driver, Darren OWL, 31-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – drugs

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroin)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

· Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

· Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

· Driving while under suspension

· Improper tires

· Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

· Operate unsafe vehicle

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on December 2, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.