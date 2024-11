To the Expositor:

Hope Flikweert’s Remembrance Day poem

We remember them,

All the soldiers that fells

They didn’t have to do it,

But for me they went through it.

We remember them

It should be all the time.

For the people who gave their life so I could have mine.

Leaving their family for my family,

I’m thankful for them.

I couldn’t compare my life to theirs.

We remember them.

Hope Flikweert, Rett Walker