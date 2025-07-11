ROBERT MATTHEW COTE

December 24, 1941 – July 5, 2025

The family announces with great sadness the passing of Robert Matthew Cote (Matt) at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of Joan. Father of Dave Cote (Brenda), Tim Cote and Lori Robert (Barry). Grandfather of Steve (Kristina) and Devin. Great-grandfather of Nicholas, Chloe and Maxwell. Predeceased by his parents Jean and Otto Cote. Matt ran the Sunoco station in Espanola for many years and then worked at the mill until his retirement. Matt loved old cars and restored a few. He enjoyed watching the Young & Restless every night with Joan and loved his Pepsi, watermelon, spaghetti and Panda black licorice. The family would like to thank the staff at the Manitoulin Health Centre – especially nurse Kim for her excellent care and compassion. As per Matt’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Remembrance donations may be made in Matt’s honour to the Manitoulin Health Centre or the Alzheimer Society of Sudbury-Manitoulin, North Bay & Districts. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Home. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.