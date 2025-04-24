RONALD REGINALD CAMPBELL

March 20, 1956 – April 17, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ronald Reginald Campbell on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at the age of 69. Ron leaves behind a legacy of entrepreneurship as well as his daughter Leah and many friends who have become his family. Ron’s greatest accomplishment in life was his daughter Leah Jean Campbell. Being a father to Leah was his most cherished role and she was the light of his life. Ron gave his love, attention and generosity to all those he loved, especially his nieces, nephews and extended family. Ron spent his life learning and growing the family business, Dad’s Sales and Service. A lifelong resident of Ice Lake, Ron was a well-known member and generous supporter of the Manitoulin community. Ron had a large presence about him, with his strong sense of humour, he always knew how to make people laugh. Predeceased by his wife Bonnie Campbell (Osborne) April 1, 2005, his parents Maurice and Jean Campbell, brother Stephen Campbell and sister Marilyn Townsend. He is survived by siblings Rick Campbell and Tracy Vyse. Service arrangements to be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to the Ice Lake Community Centre and Picnic Grounds or Strawberry Point Christian Camp.