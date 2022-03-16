Rose’s Recipe

Venison is not one of my favourite meats to eat so when I cook with it I really try hard to mask the taste. John doesn’t get that, so sometimes he will take over and cook the meat as he likes it. I love when that happens. Mmmm, maybe I should “dislike” more food and he can take over all of the cooking!

I think chili’s kinda like family—each individual ingredient (or person) is special in its own way, but it’s about how they all come together that really counts. Feel free to play around with the spices and ingredients so you can make this chili your own. I have yet to make the same recipe the same way twice. It is a good thing—keeps life interesting!

Venison/Beef Chili

It all depends what I need to use from my freezer. I have made the chili using a venison roast cut into 1-inch cubes, venison burger, beef burger or a beef roast also cut into 1-inch cubes. When I make chili I never use beans. I either make a chili with meat or a chili with beans. There is that saying, “never the twain shall meet.” I read that the two proteins digesting in your stomach don’t work that well together.

4 pounds venison steak, roast, burger or beef

3 Tbsp oil for sautéing

2 medium sized onions, diced

6 cloves of garlic, minced

2 large carrots peeled and diced

4 Tbsp chili powder

3 Tbsp ground cumin

3 Tbsp maple syrup

1 large can of tomatoes, diced

1 cup beef broth

1 bottle dark beer

6 Tbsp dried oregano, crumbled

4 Tbsp salt

1 Tbsp ground cayenne pepper (Start with 1/2 tsp and slowly add more all depending on how spicy you like it. Remember chili powder also can become very spicy!)

1/4 to 1/2 cup potato starch or cornstarch (optional)

1/2 cup water

In a large, heavy pot add the oil and diced onions. Sauté the onions until they are soft (15 minutes) and are beginning to brown. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Add the meat and brown it a bit.

Add the chili powder, cumin, maple syrup, carrots and tomatoes. Stir constantly over medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes. Add the beer and beef stock. (If you need more liquid to make the chili more saucy add more tomatoes or beer or beef stock.)

Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 1 hour, stirring often. Add the oregano, salt and cayenne. Simmer for another 30 minutes.

If your chili is a bit thin and not gravy-like enough this is where you will mix the starch with the water and slowly add to the boiling chili. Just add enough for your preference.

Let the chili sit at least for 2 hours or longer for the flavours to really come together. The next day is the best!