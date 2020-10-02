Rotary produce auction cancelled due to pandemic

GORE BAY – Another long time popular event, this one tied into the Thanksgiving weekend and hosted by the Gore Bay Rotary Club, has had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No, we can’t hold our produce auction this year, the first time in over 50 years,” Karen Simpson, president of the Rotary Club told the Recorder on Tuesday. “Yes, we’re very sad about it.”

Ms. Simpson explained, “I think the nail in the coffin came when the province decreased the number of people that can be inside at a public place from 50 to 10 people. The event is not supportable at those levels.”

However, Ms. Simpson told the Recorder, “we are planning to hold the produce auction again next year; absolutely. And I kind of hope people will continue the tradition this year and make a donation to the food bank or buy a gift from a local business to support them during these times.”