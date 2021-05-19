Ruby Noble of Gore Bay passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Lodge on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in her 94th year with her daughter Beulah and granddaughter Dawn by her side. Predeceased by her husband Lloyd. Beloved mother of Beulah (Brian-predeceased) Hester, Michael (Elaine) Noble, Patrick (predeceased) (Donna) Noble and Patricia Noble (predeceased). Ruby will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Lorraine McDonald, Chad Hester, Clay Hester, Dawn Noble McCann, Sara Noble Case, Kurtis Noble, Kyle Noble, Ryan Noble, Erin Campbell, 18 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. Sister of Freda (Gerry) Beaucage, Garnet Robinson (predeceased), Seward Robinson (predeceased), Vina Robinson (predeceased) and sister-in-law of Bordie (Echo-predeceased) Noble, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ruby worked alongside her husband Lloyd at the family business. She loved her time living at Millsite, playing hand and foot and euchre. She also enjoyed decorating the 2nd floor and all the social times. When she moved to Manitoulin Lodge due to her health, she really enjoyed herself there, as she had a very active social life, enjoying bingo, music, church, teas and outings. The family would like to thank the staff at Manitoulin Lodge and Dr. Wilson for their excellent care. Memorial donations may be made to the Lyon’s Memorial United Church or the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca. Anyone wishing to pay respects to Ruby may form a line along Noble Sideroad on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:30 am, where the funeral procession will pass by. A private family funeral service will take place at Gordon Cemetery.