I’m your neighbour: Helping folks is a family tradition for Billy Slaght

It has only been a matter of weeks that Bill Slaght of Little Current has been working at Breakaway Sports and Cycle, as the bike mechanic at this newly expanded business but when it comes to helping people, it’s always been at the forefront of his view on life.

The father of two children, 13 and seven, Bill enjoys the rural life, especially cycling and fishing. When he isn’t working or meeting the challenges of family life with the kids and his dog, Bill can be found cycling around the countryside, although he admits to not being entirely a hardcore cyclist. “I don’t cycle across the country or anything like that,” he laughs.

Bill also takes his community contributions close to heart, volunteering as the president of Manitoulin Minor Hockey for the past five years and before that other roles in the organization. “I should put that out there, elections are coming up again,” he laughs.

“I have always enjoyed cycling,” said Bill. “It’s great getting out in the fresh air and getting some exercise.” One of the few things that are good for you and great fun in the bargain.

Remember, when you support local businesses like Breakaway Sports and Cycle in Little Current, you are supporting friends and neighbours like Bill Slaght.