RUDYARD “RUDY” STEPHENS

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Rudyard “Rudy” Stephens, who left us peacefully on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at the age of 77. Beloved son of the late Archie and the late Laura (Eadie) Stephens. Rudy was a kind-hearted man who made friends wherever he went.Though no longer together, Rudy shared many meaningful years and built a loving family with Lisa, the mother of his children. He was a cherished father to Amber and William (Crystal) and proud stepfather to Shane (predeceased) and Dallas. He will be lovingly remembered as a proud grandpa to Destiny, Maurissa (Kory), Olivia, Shane, Jaiden, Grace, Connor, Taylor and Skylar; and a beloved great-grandpa to Princeton and Naomi. Rudy was a devoted brother in a large and close-knit family: Nona (Gordon predeceased), Guelda (Nick) (both predeceased), Maxine (Donald) (both predeceased), Charmaine (Tony predeceased), Laurence (predeceased), Vicki (Douglas predeceased), Tom (Maryanna predeceased), John (Aline), Allen, Paul (Laurel), Kimberly (Lewis), Philip (Pamela) and Martin. He was also a special uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom held him dear. Rudy had a large and extended family, and each member held a special place in his heart. Rudy had a passion for the outdoors, a love of travel and adventure, and a lifelong appreciation for cars. But above all, his heart belonged to his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with family on Manitoulin Island, a place he treasured deeply. Forever remembered. Forever missed. Forever loved. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North Sudbury, and Crystal Crematorium.