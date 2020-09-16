Science, engineering olympics go virtual in 21st year

Registration deadline Saturday for girls in Grades 4 through 7

SUDBURY – For 20 years, the Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) Sudbury chapter has held the annual Science and Engineering Olympics intending to present science and engineering fields to young girls in an engaging, fun, stimulating and positive way. This year marks the 21st anniversary of this event.

In alignment with the health and safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 21st annual WISE Science and Engineering Olympics will be held online. The Olympics is a free, half-day event that brings 40 girls from Grades 4-7 from across the Sudbury-Manitoulin District together to work in teams throughout a series of SETT (science, engineering, technology and trades) activities including games and hands-on experiments. Girls attending the event will be divided into teams.

The Olympics start with an ice breaker kick-off, where each team is given full creativity to come up with a team name. Next, the teams will go through a series of activities where they work together and build their teamwork skills to complete each activity. In addition, these activities are designed to challenge their SETT skills. Each activity focuses on a different area in science and engineering. Past events include robotics, coding, physics, chemistry, biology and more.

During each activity, the teams will be scored based on their teamwork, member participation, planning, documentation, ingenuity, creativity, etc. The Science and Engineering Olympics will wrap up with acknowledging all the participants and awards will be sent to the members of the winning teams. The planning committee is made up of volunteers from Glencore, Vale, Deswik, Stantec, SNOLab and Science North who have committed to ensuring the event goes on despite circumstances. The event will be one of a kind and is sure to generate excitement in the participants.

The 21st Science and Engineering Olympics is happening on Saturday, September 26 via Zoom and registration will remain open until Saturday, September 19. For registration details, please visit WISE Sudbury Chapter on Eventbrite.