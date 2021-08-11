Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Manitoulin and North Shore

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.



Hazards:

Wind gusts of 100 km/h.

Up to ping pong ball size hail.

Risk of a tornado.



Timing:

Mid afternoon into this evening.



Discussion:

Thunderstorms have developed over Michigan and are tracking towards the area. These thunderstorms are expected to strengthen as they approach. Thunderstorms are expected to move east of the area during the evening hours.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Locally heavy rain is also possible. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.



For more information: http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.