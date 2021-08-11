New original works of artist Jay Favot featured at Perivale Gallery

PERIVALE—Breaking Light, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of Jay Favot, will open at Perivale Gallery is on until this Sunday, August 15.

The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition can also be seen on Perivale Gallery’s website, perivalegallery.com/jay-favot-1/.

Mr. Favot has been featured as “Artist to Collect” in Arabella, Canadian Art, Architecture and Design, Canada’s foremost art magazine. A 16-page spread in this issue celebrated Mr. Favot’s outstanding talent throughout North America and beyond.

He was also a past recipient of the Peg Forbes Award and Committee’s Choice Award at the annual La Cloche Art Show and has won the People’s Choice Award at Perivale Gallery’s annual ‘In the Spirit of Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven Show’ and figures prominently among the top three awards each year. Mr. Favot’s available works can be seen at Perivale Gallery until September 26.

“Jay Favot is driven to strive harder and better in his art every year,” a press release from the gallery states. “His inspirations have come from a variety of sources, including Ontario, Quebec and Maritime landscapes and cityscapes, as well as taking a fresh view of the ordinary moments of life, with both people and things. ‘To see somebody make that connection to your art is always great,’ Mr. Favot states. ‘It has been a conscious effort to vary subjects and style of art over the years’.”

Perivale Gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Road East near Spring Bay and is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm.