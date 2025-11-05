Sheshegwaning First Nation election is on November 22

SHESHEGWANING—There will be a new chief and at least two new councillors elected in the upcoming Sheshegwaning First Nation chief and council elections. A total of five candidates have been nominated and allowed their names to stand for the position of chief, with 16 candidates vying for the four councillor positions.

Five candidates will vie for the position of chief. They include Nicole Bush, Gene Cada, Albert Cada (a former chief), Nancy R. Cada, and Ann Cada-Hamelin (a current councillor).

Sixteen candidates are in the running for the four vacant council seats including Albert Cada, Gene Cada, Janice Cada, Ann Cada-Hamelin, Christopher Endanawas, Caeley Genereaux, Tammy Hardwick, Robin Malley, Ron McKinley, current councillor Angela McLeod, Donald Roy, Deanna Sampson, Jennifer Sampson, Jessica Sampson, Charles Wabegijik and John Wabegijik.

“Notice is hereby given to the electors of the Sheshegwaning First Nation that multiple polls will be held: one on November 9 to be held at the Radisson Hotel, Sudbury, Ontario and the second at the Allure Hotel and Conference Centre on November 15, 2025 (both times are from 9 am to 5 pm),” a message to band membership reads. “The poll date to elect chief and council will be on Saturday, November 22, from 9 am until 8 pm at the following locations: Radisson Hotel 85 St. Anne Road Sudbury, Ontario, November 8, Allure Hotel and Conference Centre, 20 Fairview Road, in Barrie November 15, Sheshegwaning Community Centre, November 22, 2025.”

“Please be advised that an elector can vote in person at a polling place on the day of the election in lieu of voting by mail-in ballot,” explained elector officer Cynthia Beam. The votes will be counted at the Sheshegwaning Community Centre at 8 pm on the 22nd day of November 2025.