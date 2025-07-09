Tehkummah citizens plan public meeting about council concerns

TEHKUMMAH—A group of Tehkummah township residents and taxpayers are organizing a town hall meeting for all residents to bring forward their concerns and questions concerning township matters.

“I’m organizing the meeting with other community members and township taxpayers,” stated Ashley Bowerman. “We want to get answers to questions concerning what is going on in the township. I’ve attended a few council meetings over the winter and the spring, and issues are brought up and discussed by council, but nothing is resolved. And the minutes that are posted after the meetings are not detailed to give us an indication of what has happened and decided.”

“This is an ongoing thing, and there are a lot of issues about what council is doing at their meetings, and we are receiving no answers to our questions. As taxpayers we are hoping to get some answers,” said Ms. Bowerman, noting that the mayor and council members have been invited to attend the town hall meeting.

“There are a multitude of issues, like what is happening with roads, the budget and issues like Mayor Deforge suspending meetings because council members were verbally attacking Barb Griggs, but there is no information coming out as to why the meetings were suspended,” continued Ms. Bowerman.

“There is no open communications with taxpayers/members of the community,” said Ms. Bowerman. “And the (township) office door is always locked. This took place when COVID hit, but residents still can’t get into the office. And when we call the office and ask a question, staff will say we can’t answer the question and will get back with an answer but we never hear back with an answer.”

“There is no social media provided, the minutes that are posted by the township provide no details,” continued Ms. Bowerman. “Other municipalities and townships stream their meetings. I think the township having a social media presence would be very helpful to let taxpayers know what is going on, even listing job openings and upcoming events.”

“We are just requesting answers to our questions and concerns,” said Ms. Bowerman. “Hopefully this meeting will get the ball rolling and conversations happening, and more people will attend and bring forward their concerns and ideas.” She said if a second town hall is required for all residents/taxpayers to bring forward concerns, it will take place.

Ms. Bowerman said, “we are inviting the mayor and councillors to the meeting.”

Mayor John Deforge told The Expositor this past Saturday that he has not received an invitation to the meeting, but if he does, “I will definitely attend the meeting. And I will answer questions,” he said, adding the only matters he would not be able to answer is if the questions relate to an issue raised at a council closed session.

The town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 15 at 7 pm at the Tehkummah Triangle Seniors Club (468 Highway 542A).