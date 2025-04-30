Silver Water’s Doug Wismer awarded Coronation Medal

SILVER WATER—Long-time volunteer Doug Wismer has been awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of his outstanding community service contributions and philanthropy.

The presentation was made at a ham and scalloped potatoes fundraising dinner for the Silver Water Community Hall, last Saturday evening. Carol Hughes, Member of Parliament for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, made the presentation which also marked her last official event as MP after more than 16 years.

“I’m happy everyone came out for my retirement party,” quipped MP Hughes. “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Member of Parliament for this riding for the past sixteen and a half years. But it is time. I am here this evening to present a special award to long-time community volunteer Doug Wismer, a King Charles III Coronation Medal, in recognition of Doug’s outstanding community service contributions and philanthropy.”

MP Hughes noted that Silver Water resident Tim Mackinlay had nominated Mr. Wismer for the award. “I have a brief summary of Doug’s volunteer efforts that Tim had provided me, and I had provided to (Chancellery of Honours, as part of the office of the Secretary to the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon). Doug has spent 45 years in the firefighting service, nine as fire chief (in Robinson Township) (and still serves as a member of the fire department), many terms of service on the local services board, decades of philanthropic service to his community and church. Doug has served on two different agricultural boards, 21 years on the Manitoulin Island Co-op board, served on the local United Church board, provided thousands of hours of public service to the community hall and fire department over the last 40 years. He also provided volunteer snow blowing services to those in need, the fire department and community hall. Doug also served on the Robinson roads board many years ago.” Mr. Wismer also received the Governor of General of Canada Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal on July 10, 2024.

“Not that long ago we celebrated Doug’s retirement as Robinson township fire chief (in July 2024),” said MP Hughes.

“As Member of Parliament it is with great pleasure that I extend my sincere congratulations to Doug Wismer on being awarded the King Charles III Coronation medal in recognition of your outstanding community service contributions and philanthropy,” continued MP Hughes.

“Thank you for your many years of service and leadership in firefighting, as well as your tireless volunteer service as board member within several organizations,” continued MP Hughes. “Your generous nature and selfless dedication have been essential to the spirit of your community and the organizations you have given so much of your time to. Extending my best wishes on this special occasion.”

In receiving the medal, Mr. Wismer said, “I would like to mention that this is National Volunteer Week and how important it is to recognize all the volunteers, like Murray Duncanson who was featured in The Manitoulin Expositor this week for his volunteer efforts in helping out the community. All communities have lots of volunteers who make tremendous contributions to their communities.”