Snow fall warning – up to 20 cm expected

Heavy snow today into Monday.



Heavy snow is expected to begin late this afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected before the snow changes to rain overnight or early Monday morning. A brief period of freezing rain is possible during the transition to rain.



The snow is due to a low pressure system that will track east across the Great Lakes today through Monday.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.