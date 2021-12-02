December 2: Manitoulin’s active COVID case count now sits at 39

MANITOULIN—Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting 39 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 2, an increase of 28 from Wednesday’s case count. Wednesday’s figures are Manitoulin District’s largest single day count since the pandemic’s March 2020 start.

Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, which declared an outbreak on November 27, reported 18 of Manitoulin’s active cases in its community today. The community also warned the public of the potential for exposure for anyone who attended a wake at the Kaboni Church on November 26 between 6 and 8 pm.

On December 1, PHSD warned the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended a private gathering at Sheguiandah First Nation’s Roundhouse and Community Centre on Manitoulin Island from November 27 to 29. Those who were in attendance are asked to immediately self-isolate and seek testing.