Snowdusters seeking input for new logo

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Snowdusters are looking for help from members of the public to create a new logo design.

“We put out an advertisement asking for people to help create a new logo for the Snowdusters,” said Al Davy, vice-president of the Manitoulin Snowdusters. “We have already had one submission.”

“We just wanted to change things up a bit, and have something new,” said Mr. Davy.

A message on the Snowdusters Facebook page reads, “Help us create a new look! The Snowdusters are updating our club’s logo, and the winner of this contest will receive a $250 cash prize (and bragging rights). The contest will close on Sunday, January 15 with the winner to be announced on January 18 on the Snowdusters Facebook page.”

“Designs will be judged on creativity, originality, overall design, impact, and ease of reproduction in printed form. Designs must include “Manitoulin Snowdusters.”

Those submitting a logo for consideration must be Canadian residents. One submission will be accepted per participant.

Submissions must be sent to manitoulinsnowduster@gmail.com and must be sent in JPEG and PDF formats. for new logo