Celina Cada-Matasawagon takes the podium again

OTTAWA—Celina Cada-Matasawagon earned two first place finishes at a major body-building competition held in California earlier this month.

“I was fortunate to take first place in both the master’s figure division and first in the fitness division, second in the master’s fit model and third in the open fit model division at the competition,” said Ms. Cada-Matasawagon.

Ms. Cada-Matasawagon posted these results at the two-day Winter Form Alliance body-building competition which took place in California the first weekend in December. She competed in this event last year as well.

As an indication of how well she did and how the hosts of the competition feel about Ms. Cada-Matasawagon’s prowess, the World Fitness Association (WFA) indicated it will sponsor her to take part in the 2023 competition.