Some sang, some fished, many danced NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff August 6, 2025 Wiikwemkoong's own Crystal Shawanda and daughter Zsa Zsa perform 'You Can Let Go Now Daddy' at the Wiikwemkoong Arts and Music Festival Friday night. For full coverage, please see Pages 5 and 21. photo by Michael Erskine Teams in the Huron Bass Derby Haweater Open jockey for position during weigh-in time Sunday. For more on the derby, please see Page 1A. For Haweater Weekend photos, see Pages 20 and 22.photo by Alicia McCutcheon A fancy shawl dancer competes in the Wiikwemkoong Cultural Festival. For more powwow pictures, see Page 21.photo by Michael Erskine Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff