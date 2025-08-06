Top 5 This Week

Some sang, some fished, many danced

Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
Wiikwemkoong's own Crystal Shawanda and daughter Zsa Zsa perform 'You Can Let Go Now Daddy' at the Wiikwemkoong Arts and Music Festival Friday night. For full coverage, please see Pages 5 and 21. photo by Michael Erskine
Teams in the Huron Bass Derby Haweater Open jockey for position during weigh-in time Sunday. For more on the derby, please see Page 1A. For Haweater Weekend photos, see Pages 20 and 22.
photo by Alicia McCutcheon
A fancy shawl dancer competes in the Wiikwemkoong Cultural Festival. For more powwow pictures, see Page 21.
photo by Michael Erskine

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Manitoulin Secondary School student one of two selected for Shad program

