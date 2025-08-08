FAY GILLIARD

(née Brown)

January 12, 1942 – August 1, 2025

It is with profound sadness that the family of Fay Gilliard (née Brown) of Espanola, Ontario, announce her passing on August 1, 2025. Peacefully, and surrounded by loved ones at home, Fay entered into God’s Kingdom of Heaven at the age of 83. Fay was born on January 12, 1942 in Timmins, Ontario to her parents. Her fondest memories of childhood were made in the company of her beloved grandparents William and Eva Havard. Fay lived in Azilda, and then moved to Sudbury where she met the love of her life, Wilfred Gilliard. Fay and Wilfred were married June 24, 1961. Together, they raised two children, a son and a daughter. Fay worked as a sales associate at Sears until retirement and had a passion for expressing herself through fashion. Fay was skilled with a sewing machine and made clothing, drapery and intricate quilts. Fay loved curling, bowling, playing cards with friends, and dancing with her partner of 64 years, Wilfred. She was a member of the Red Hats Society and volunteered with her church community. Fay also delighted in a good cup of tea while birdwatching or reading a thrilling novel. She was a woman of faith, always guided and protected by her guardian angel. Now Fay walks in a garden of eternal beauty, forever dressed in her finest attire. Fay’s memory will forever be cherished by her husband, Wilfred and their children. She is survived by James Gilliard (Adrienne Keyzer); grandchildren Jessica Wherley, John (Samantha) Wherley, Jack Keyzer-Gordon and Luke Keyzer-Gordon; siblings Darlene Hill and family, William (Carol) Salewski and family, and sister-in-law Lila Brown and family. She will also be dearly missed by many at the Espanola Seniors’ Club. Loving sister to Mark Brown, and sister-in-law to Ian Hill. Information on a private family gathering to follow. Memorial donations may be made in Fay Gilliard’s name to your local food bank. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Espanola Hospital for their care and compassion. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home, Ltd., Espanola.